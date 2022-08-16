Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Westbrooke Associates: Investment Strategies for Turbulent Times

Many factors are attributed to 2022 being one of the most volatile global markets on record. Averse to instability and the unknown, currently, markets are enduring rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Taking into consideration the Ukraine conflict, disruption of Russian energy exports, rising food costs and energy prices, it’s no wonder that market volatility is predicted to remain for the foreseeable.

However, market volatility isn’t always bad news. For many investors, turbulent times create opportunity. By correctly diversifying your portfolio, regularly investing and having a long- or medium-term investment outlook, you can take advantage of price swings and set yourself up for success.

Sectors that bear up under the pressure of a downturn provide goods and services that increase demand, offer sustainable solutions or cheaper alternatives when the market is in decline. Even when the economy is weak, these sectors represent areas that consumers still need and want to spend money on. They include digital industry and finance, health and wellbeing and food and beverages.

Westbrooke Associates: Sector Investing Strategy

Westbrooke Associates is the brokerage identifying the least sensitive sectors to change in the economic cycle. Helping investors to create a sector investing strategy by building a diverse portfolio designed to withstand market ebbs and flows, or in the worst-case scenario, a recession, Westbrooke Associates offers access to products that not only offer incredible tax advantages but are designed to push the economy forward, helping to grow early-stage and emerging businesses.

As part of a new wave of innovative opportunities, Westbrooke Associates are driving investment to expand, scale and meet demand in the following sectors:

Now offering qualifying investors the chance to invest in some seriously innovative, sustainable, profitable and impactful companies, these sectors are set to disrupt the market and make a global impact.

Moreover, Westbrooke Associates provide opportunities in EIS qualifying companies offering a generous and significant range of investor tax reliefs.

A Well-Established Investor Staple

Since its launch some 28 years ago, the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) has become a well-established, UK investor staple.

As a part of the government’s venture capital schemes, EIS qualifying companies in a wide range of sectors and industries can raise money to help grow their privately owned companies. The tax breaks combine with portfolio diversification benefits and enhanced incentives to make the EIS a highly attractive scheme for UK investors. The EIS allowance is £1 million, which equates to £300,000 income tax relief. The EIS allowance increases to £2 million if you’re investing in knowledge-intensive companies, meaning you could claim up to £600,000 in income tax relief.

Holding multiple potential exit routes, Capital Gains Tax deferral, Loss Relief and an upfront 30% Income Tax Relief, EIS gives investors financial benefits alongside the opportunity to create measurable change.

If you’re looking for a more streamlined sector investing strategy click here to discover how Westbrooke Associates can help you.