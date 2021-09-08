'We're in a great place': Frontier Developments charts robust growth despite release hiatus

Shares in Frontier Developments rose this morning after the video game publisher hit its target full-year sales despite no new releases and the board projected strong 2022 growth due to its “strongest ever” games roadmap.

The AIM-listed firm reported a pre-tax profit of £19.2m in the year to the end of May, up 20 per cent from £16.2m in the same period last year, and slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Although revenue rose to a company record of £90.7m, up 19 per cent from £76.1m a year earlier, this was at the lower end of its range, after the company started the year predicting it was on track to deliver revenues at the top end of analysts’ original estimates of up to £95m.

Frontier changed its tack in a trading update in June, when it released a £91m revenue guidance alongside announcing that it would not release its new F1 management game in FY2021, as originally expected.

But despite this pushback, the game developer maintained a robust operating profit margin of 22 per cent, consistent with the previous two years.

And all eyes were on the future today, as the board described its upcoming game releases as its “strongest ever” roadmap. Frontier projects revenue will hit between £130m and £150m in 2022, implying an annual growth rate of 43 to 65 per cent above this year’s results.

Much of this pins on its release of “Jurassic World Evolution 2” on 9 November this year, a hotly-anticipated sequel to its first iteration of the game released in 2018.

The original “Jurassic World Evolution” earned Frontier over £70m in its first year, and analysts expect the second to rake in around £40m.

While Frontier’s revenue has tended to fluctuate depending on where release dates fall in the financial year, chief executive David Braben told City AM that today’s results prove it has solid foundations.

“Considering we’ve had no new franchise releases, it shows the ongoing success of our existing titles gives us a long, long tail of really reliable revenue stream,” Braben said.

“But obviously the future is really exciting as well with ‘Jurassic Evolution 2’ coming. We’re in a great place.”

Frontier’s shares have fluctuated this year, reflecting the game publisher’s rocky road.

Braben apologised to gamers in May after its new game “Elite Dangerous: Odyssey” suffered technical glitches, and then a month later, the firm pushed the release of its F1 game back to the next financial year due to its developers struggling to work from home.

But these challenges are “mostly turned around now,” said Braben, who cited these issues as the reason why “things are slightly lower than expected, but still still pretty good.”