Webull UK enhances platform with UK shares and ETF offerings

Digital investment platform Webull UK has expanded its offering as it cashes in on a renewed investor thirst to trade UK-listed equities and ETFs.

Through its partnership with investment fintech company Upvest, customers will now be able to invest in domestic companies as part of its integration of UK stocks and ETFs on its platform.

The additional offer of ETF access also grants investors a cost-efficient, flexible way to diversify across markets and sectors, through providing access to a diverse basket of securities.

Symmie Swil, UK general manager at Upvest, said: “With this expanded product offering, Webull UK’s end users will benefit from greater flexibility, fast execution, and a seamless trading experience.

“As Europe’s leading investment infrastructure provider, Upvest’s mission is to make investing as easy as spending money by making affordable and digital-first experiences accessible to all.

“Our partnership with Webull UK delivers exactly this: enabling investment journeys that are personalised, flexible, and intuitive.”

The move follows other companies broadening customers to access UK shares, including fintech Revolut and digital juggernaut Freetrade, in efforts to lure in a wider investor base and respond to regulatory efforts to boost UK market investment.

New accounts

The platform, which is a subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Webull Corporation, is also introducing new account types aiming to meet the needs of both casual and active traders.

Webull Go is a no-fee account providing investors access to US shares and options, the FTSE 100 and 20 ETF options.

Webull Meridian, aimed at proactive investors, is a premium account which grants clients lower commission rates, reduced FX fees and access to nearly 1,000 UK listed shares and accounts.

It also offers access to multi-currency accounts and new product launches.

Nick Saunders, chief executive officer at Webull UK said: “By introducing UK shares and ETFs alongside flexible account options we’re giving our customers more tools to match their goals and trading styles.

“Lower costs, broader access and a straightforward experience remain central to our mission as we grow in the UK market.”