Watford FC valued at £175m with fans able to buy 10 per cent

Watford FC has been valued at £175m after it confirmed it will be looking to offer up to 10 per cent of the Championship club in an equity grab open to fans.

Watford FC has been valued at £175m after it confirmed it will be looking to offer up to 10 per cent of the Championship club in an equity grab open to fans.

Punters would need to purchase a minimum of four shares (valued at £12.44 each) with up to £17.5m up for grabs.

The shares will be offered through digital equity platform Republic and capital raised will be used to improve the Hornets’ performance on the pitch and recruit players.

Watford growth

The club, who have Elton John as their honorary life-president, finished 15th in the Championship this season and have been in England’s second division for two years after relegation in both 2020 and 2022.

“We are always looking at ways that we can help grow Watford FC to deliver on our plans and are proud to be the first major English football club to offer true ownership shares to a wide range of investors, including fans, through digital equity,” said Watford FC chief executive Scott Duxbury.

“We are determined to take the club back to the Premier League and believe this is an innovative and inclusive way of helping this happen.”

President of Republic Andrew Durgee said: “We are thrilled to launch another exciting sports investment opportunity on the Republic platform.

“This sale is, to date, the largest digital equity offering to unlock true ownership shares in an English football club. As a platform, we are committed to making sports ownership more accessible for fans and professional investors alike.”

Last 10 seasons