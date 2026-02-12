Watershed Associates Opens London Office, Names Kim Gowing to Lead European Operations

Watershed Associates (“Watershed”), a leading global provider of negotiation training and advisory services to many of the world’s largest organisations, today announced it is opening a London office to anchor its growing European business. Kim Gowing, an accomplished change leader and negotiation expert, will head the office as Managing Director. Kevin Sander joins her as a Director.

The London office will give Watershed a permanent base to support its multinational clients across Europe, with negotiation solutions built for the region’s varied and demanding markets.

“We have been building our European business for years, and the time is right to put down roots in London,” said Steve Wiesner, Senior Managing Director of Watershed. “Kim is the ideal person to run this office. She has spent her career helping major organisations get better at negotiation, and she knows how to build teams that deliver. Kevin rounds out the leadership with strong operational and change management experience.”

Gowing has spent her career working with Global 1000 companies and other global organisations to develop negotiation as a core business capability. She has helped clients prepare for and handle high-stakes negotiations across industries, combining practical experience with tested methods to produce agreements that hold up over time.

Sander brings years of experience leading complex change programmes. A qualified accountant with broad commercial experience, he has helped organisations work through difficult transitions and build value through disciplined, people-first approaches.

“I have wanted to do this for a long time,” said Gowing. “European companies face real pressure right now, from regulation to restructuring to cross-border deals. Effective negotiation skill is what separates the organisations that come out ahead from the ones that don’t. We are going to bring Watershed’s best thinking to this market and help our clients drive better outcomes.”

About Watershed Associates: Watershed provides expert negotiation training and advisory services to the world’s leading organisations. For more than 30 years, Watershed has given professionals the skills and confidence to perform at the negotiating table. Watershed helps clients increase revenue, reduce costs, close deals, and build stronger relationships. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Watershed serves a diverse client base drawn from the Global 1000.

"European companies face real pressure right now. Effective negotiation skill is what separates the organisations that come out ahead." – Kim Gowing, Managing Director, Watershed Associates

