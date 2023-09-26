Water companies given £114m performance fine – with Thames Water amongst the worst of the lot

Thames Water was the worst offender as major industry firms were fined £114m.

Water companies in England and Wales will have to return £114m to customers next year after missing performance targets, industry watchdog Ofwat has confirmed.

The regulator also revealed debt-laden supplier Thames Water has been ‘lagging’ in its bid to clean up pollution incidents, plug leakages and improve customer service.

The UK’s largest water supplier, home to over 11m customers, was slammed by Ofwat in its annual Water Company Performance Report – which categorises company performance as ‘leading’, ‘average’ or ‘lagging’.

No company managed to achieve a ‘leading ranking,’ with ten in the ‘average’ category and seven labelled as ‘lagging.’

Alongside Thames Water, laggards include Anglian Water, Bristol Water, Dŵr Cymru, South East Water, Southern Water and Yorkshire Water.

Ofwat has warned “progress has been too slow,” with fewer than half of companies achieving their performance target last year on reducing pollution incidents, or meeting their performance commitment on leakage.

This comes with most companies failing to invest allowed funding for delivering service enhancements over the past three years.

David Black, Ofwat chief executive, recognised the £114m rebate was good news for billpayers, but that it was also “very disappointing,” as he wanted the sector “do better.”

“It is not going to be easy for companies to regain public trust, but they have to start with better service for customers and the environment. We will continue to use all our powers to ensure the sector delivers better value,” he said.

Ofwat is currently investigating all 11 water and wastewater companies, with live enforcement cases for six companies for potential failures on sewage discharges into the environment.

There are also two live enforcement cases into Dŵr Cymru and South West Water in relation to the accuracy of reporting of leakage and per capita consumption performance.

Thames Water and industry body Water UK have been approached for comment.