Watch: Mick Jagger and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl come out of lockdown with new song 'Eazy Sleazy'

Mick Jagger today surprised his fans by releasing a new track titled ‘Eazy Sleazy.’ The tune, written by Jagger in lockdown, features Jagger on vocals and guitar in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl. Watch the video here:

Jagger said today: “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him.”

