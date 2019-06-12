Wednesday 12 June 2019 10:00 pm
Warren Gatland claims he has ‘unfinished business’ with the British and Irish Lions following South Africa 2021 appointment
In the wake of the tour to New Zealand two years ago he insisted he would never coach the British and Irish Lions again, but Warren Gatland is back in the hot-seat for South Africa in 2021 as he looks to continue his unblemished record. Having led the Lions in undefeated series against Australia and the All Blacks, Gatland has the opportunity to become the first Lions coach in history to go three tours unbeaten – and will be just the second to lead three tours at all. He will return to where it all began, back in 2009, when as a forwards coach under Sir Ian McGeehan the Lions lost the series to the Springboks. Read more: Rugby set to enter a new era with games played over 11 months of the year
“Being part of the Lions and the opportunity to go to South Africa, there’s some unfinished business,” Gatland said.
“When asked if I was interested, I couldn’t turn my back on this. I know it’s going to be tough, I know it’s going to be a real rugby hotbed, and the Lions have always found it tough over there with their physicality and passion, but it’s something I couldn’t really turn my back on.”
His record since taking charge in 2013 is impressive, winning 13 of 20 matches and three of six Tests. His Lions beat Australia 2-1 before drawing against New Zealand in 2017, the third Test ending in a tie.
“I had this romantic view of this ex-All Black coming home, leading the Lions and it being a celebration of rugby, but that wasn’t the case, and it really threw me.”
There was also an element of the squad being under-prepared and expected to play just days after touching down in a new time zone that left Gatland frustrated.
But while issues around the 2021 tour’s schedule are yet to be ironed out, the Kiwi has said the prospect of a reduced eight matches over five weeks is “manageable”.
