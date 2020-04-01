Warner Media names Hulu co-founder Jason Kilar as new chief executive

Warner Media today said it has appointed veteran media boss Jason Kilar as its new chief executive.



Kilar, a former Amazon executive and founding chief executive of streaming service Hulu, will take over the top role from 1 May.



Read more: Disney Plus: UK launch to go ahead amid coronavirus outbreak

He replaces John Stankey, who in September was promoted to chief operating officer of parent company AT&T.



“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead Warner Media into the future,” Stankey said in a statement.



“His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for Warner Media, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of Warner Media’s storied success.”



The appointment comes as Warner Media — the division of telecoms giant AT&T that oversees HBO, Warner Bros and CNN — gears up to launch a new streaming service.



HBO Max, which is set to launch in the US next month, will give subscribers access to the network’s catalogue of TV shows, such as Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Wire, as well as a library of films including the Lord of the Rings trilogy.



It has also secured a licensing deal to stream Friends, which is no longer available on Netflix in the US.



Kilar’s appointment highlights the media giant’s focus on streaming amid tough competition from new entrants such as Disney Plus and NBC Universal’s Peacock.



Read more: Huawei partners with Discover Film to embed streaming service on devices

Kilar led Hulu from its inception in 2007 until 2013 and has also held board positions at Dreamworks Animation and Univision.



“Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world,” Kilar said. “It will be a privilege to invent, create, and serve with so many talented people.”

