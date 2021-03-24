Walthamstow man tried to use Nadine Dorries’ credit card to buy Canada Goose coat

A trainee engineer has expressed remorse for the distress he caused to Tory MP Nadine Dorries after attempting to use her credit card details to buy a designer coat worth almost £1,000.

A fraudulent copy was made of health minister Nadine Dorries’ card and an attempted transaction carried out in October 2019, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard today.

While the transaction was unsuccessful, a phone number and email address were given, which led defendant Cory Chin to be tracked down.

The 24-year-old from Walthamstow in east London pleaded guilty last month to attempting to use the MP’s Lloyds credit card details on to buy a Canada Goose coat worth £958.

Chin was handed a 12-month community order when he was sentenced earlier today, requiring him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £175 in costs within the next 28 days.

The court heard Chin had not been involved in obtaining the card details, but “takes full responsibility for his behaviour” in trying to use them and expressed “sincere remorse”.

He was described as a “well-educated and hardworking young man” and the hearing was told he was a trainee engineer with a large telecoms firm.

Chin claimed he “no idea” who Dorries was and did not specifically target her as an MP, the court was told.

A second man, Korri McLean, is due to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on a date not yet set.

The 30-year-old from Epping was also convicted last month of one count of fraud by false representation in using the MP’s card details to buy goods to the value of £1,080.

