Wales gives Covid-19 passes the green light ahead of New Zealand rugby showdown

Wales has given Covid-19 passes, similar to the UK’s proposed passports, the green light, meaning people will have to prove vaccination or a negative test to attend events.

The new rules, which come into effect on October 11, will see large-scale ever goers and clubbers use an NHS Covid Pass to be allowed entry.

The passes, which should include either vaccination status or sign of a negative lateral flow test in the past 48 hours, will be used for no-seating indoor events with more than 500 people and no-seating outdoor events with more than 4,000 people.

They will also be necessary for any event that hosts more than 10,000 people, but will not be used for public services.

The move, announced by first minister Mark Drakeford, was made despite calls from the nightclub industry warning it would further bruise an already battered night life sector.

The approach differs from the of England, which mulled Covid-19 passports for some time, before ditching the idea days ago amid backlash from festival and nightclub owners.

Scotland is set to introduce vaccine passports on October 1, which differ from Wales’ approach as the NHS Covid Pass will allow people to use a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.

Those in England attending events in either Wales can download the NHS Covid Pass.

It comes ahead of the country hosting its Rugby autumn international against New Zealand in Cardiff on October 30.

The match, which was earlier this week declared a sellout, will see all 74,500 attendees have those passes, a spokesperson for the Welsh government’s department of health confirmed to City A.M.

It will also be the first large-scale sporting event in Wales since the 2020 Six Nations due to the pandemic.