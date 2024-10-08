A wake up call: Why a talented public sector is key to protecting democracies

We need more of the educated and talented population to bring their expertise and leadership into government

Democracies rely on governments running a public sector that can attract the country’s top talent, writes Shmuel Chafets

Eight October marks a sobering moment, the day when the true weight of the tragedy unleashed by Hamas’s 7 October attack begins to sink in. The attacks, which claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people in Israel – mostly civilians – and resulted in the kidnapping of 240 others, are not just a distant memory; they are the catalyst for a wider regional conflict.

Often referred to as an “aftermath day”, this is when the shock begins to give way to a deeper understanding of the enduring pain, fear, and uncertainty that will shape the days and months to come. It serves as a grim reminder to democracies worldwide that violence like this has ripple effects far beyond its immediate context, demanding vigilance, resilience and action from the global community.

This day is not just a reflection on tragedy but an opportunity to understand the broader challenges that democracies face in responding to such crises. The attack and its aftermath illustrate the dangers posed by violent, extremist ideologies. However, beyond immediate security concerns, there are structural issues that make democracies more vulnerable to such attacks – one of which is the decline of talent and expertise in the public sector.

As the crisis unfolds and rightly commands attention from security, diplomatic and humanitarian perspectives, it is crucial to reflect on a vital but often overlooked element of this debate: the erosion of talent within government institutions.

This is not merely a bureaucratic issue – it lies at the heart of preventing future disasters, both in Israel and across other developed democracies. Protecting the Western, democratic way of life requires reversing this trend of disengagement from public service. The disengagement of highly talented individuals from the public sector has long-term consequences.

The brightest minds cannot afford to remain on the sidelines, assuming that government institutions will function effectively without their involvement. It’s time for top talent to step forward, bringing their expertise and leadership to address the complex challenges governments face today. A well-functioning public sector is vital for national security, crisis management, and the preservation of democratic values

The attacks of 7 October highlighted some structural failures in governance that will inevitably undergo close scrutiny. There were lapses in communication and coordination, not only in leadership but also within security services. Despite warnings and indications of possible threats, decisions were made – or not made – that allowed such an unprecedented scenario to unfold.

These are issues that speak to a broader need for reforms, improved vigilance, and stronger leadership within public institutions. Government institutions, military personnel and civil servants are often on the frontlines of crisis management. Yet there has been a noticeable decline in the number of people entering public service.

According to the Institute for Government around 30 per cent of the civil service workforce in the UK is nearing retirement age.

In the UK, public sector employment has also seen challenges. As of 2022, the number of public sector employees stood at 5.7m – making up 17.8 per cent of the workforce – but the sector is struggling to attract the talent it needs. This is despite an overall growth in the population and economy.

At the same time, since 2010 nearly 400,000 public sector jobs have been cut due to austerity measures, weakening key public institutions at a time when they need more resources and capable staff. This decline in staffing and resources is part of a broader pattern. According to the Institute for Government around 30 per cent of the civil service workforce in the UK is nearing retirement age.

Younger people shun public sector

However, fewer younger people are showing interest in public sector roles. Graduate recruitment into the UK civil service fell sharply between 2010 and 2020, and only 43 per cent of recent university graduates say they would consider working for the public sector. This is a worrying trend as the need for fresh perspectives and expertise in government becomes ever more urgent.

A key part of this problem is compensation. Government jobs often pay significantly less than their private-sector counterparts, making it difficult to attract skilled workers. In the UK, civil servants’ pay has lagged behind inflation for years, resulting in declining real wages.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), average public sector pay increased by just three per cent between 2010 and 2020, compared with a nine per cent increase in the private sector. Without more competitive compensation structures, it will become increasingly difficult to attract the kind of talent needed to manage crises, ensure public safety and safeguard democratic institutions.

The growing disconnect between the public and private sectors can also be seen in Israel’s high-tech industry.

The growing disconnect between the public and private sectors can also be seen in Israel’s high-tech industry. The country’s technological sector accounts for just 14 per cent of all jobs but contributes nearly 18 per cent of its economic output and almost half of its exports. The workers in this sector are among the most educated and privileged in Israeli society, often earning salaries far higher than those in the public sector.

Over the past two decades, while high-tech boomed, the public sector struggled to attract similarly talented individuals. This imbalance has long-term consequences. When the most capable minds are building private fortunes rather than contributing to public institutions, democracies become more vulnerable to governance failures.

The highly educated and experienced individuals driving innovation in technology and business need to play a more active role in civil service to help ensure that government institutions are equipped to handle today’s complex challenges. Moving forward, governments must invest in creating working conditions that can attract top talent.

This is not only about pay – it is also about creating an environment where public service is respected, where there are opportunities for meaningful impact, and where talented individuals can see the value in contributing to society through government work. To protect democratic institutions, countries must work to draw more talent into public service roles and provide them with the resources they need to succeed.

The stakes are too high for complacency. The price of not addressing these structural issues is not just inefficiency – it’s the increased risk of crises like the one Israel experienced on 7 October. Ensuring a resilient, well-functioning public sector is not just an investment in better governance, but an essential component of defending democracies against the numerous threats they face today. The consequences of ignoring this need are unthinkable.