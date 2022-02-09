Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

VPN uses: how to get the most out of your VPN solution

Since cybercrime is on the rise, many people use VPNs (virtual private networks) for secure browsing and online privacy. A VPN encrypts your internet data and hides your IP address, thus improving your digital well-being. While a VPN may sound like a tool only for tech savvy individuals, it’s easy to use and offers great benefits. Here are some of the uses of a VPN you may never have heard of before.

Securely connecting to public Wi-Fi

While most of us hop on public networks without a second thought, cybersecurity experts warn against it. Threat actors can set up a fake hotspot, trick users into connecting, monitor their online activities, and steal sensitive information.

Let’s say the Wi-Fi name in your local cafe is “Cafe_Verde.” Hackers may set up their own network and call it “Cafe_Verde_WiFi.” Since it’s hard to notice the difference between the two, you connect to the imposter and then learn later that somebody has stolen your passwords and spent £5,000 on your Uber account.

A VPN redirects your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so wrongdoers can’t see what you do online and steal your information. If you occasionally connect to public Wi-Fi, a VPN is a must.

Fighting targeted advertising

You would be surprised to know how valuable your personal information is. Data brokerage companies collect users’ details, store them in their databases, and then sell them to marketers. Online purchases, the websites you visit, the services you use, and other information about your existence on the internet may end up in a special catalog.

However, it’s not only data brokers you have to be aware of. Search engines, social media platforms, and various services also track your browsing habits and target you with relevant ads.

How can a VPN help? It hides your actual IP address by providing you with an IP that belongs to a VPN provider. This way, it’s much harder to link your browsing activities with your identity and snoop on your private data.

Bypassing censorship

A handful of authoritarian countries are known for internet throttling, censorship, and heavy surveillance. If you happen to live or travel in places like China, Iran, or Russia, you may not be able to access Western media outlets, social networks, or streaming services.

While freedom of speech and basic human rights are taken for granted in the West, millions of people around the world are unable to access unbiased information and freely express themselves.

When you use a VPN on your device, you can connect to a server located in a country with no restrictions and enjoy a free internet. A VPN can unblock sites and services that may be inaccessible in authoritarian countries. Very often it’s the only way for locals to communicate with the outside world. However, restrictive governments are not in favor of VPNs and occasionally try to block them.

