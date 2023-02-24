PKT Pal hails Mini launch a resounding success, as WiFi system is due to be shipped

Josh Berger

PKT Pal founders say units of their new ‘Mini’ open mesh WiFi system are due to be shipped out in mid-March following a successful pre-sale.

The unit has been designed to enable users with high quality internet to earn money by safely sharing online access.

It utilises an extender antenna to expand the reach of its open mesh capabilities, and can be used for both residential and commercial properties.

“The presale has been a success and people are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their device,” said co-founder Josh Berger.

“The Mini will start shipping mid March, which is why we are throwing in a free Edge Extender, to expand WiFi reach for WiFi sharing, and preloaded with 10,000 PKT.

“We wanted to give the world a product that improves people’s lives and brings real world utility to the crypto ecosystem. Your internet is something most people have a relationship with and is a big pain point which PKT Pal aims to solve – this ushers in a new era to the gig economy.”

The device is described as plug-and-play hardware and user-friendly software to convert high quality internet into income, with security being a top priority. The Mini runs on the PkteerOS software, which has a dashboard that tracks income, displays network stats, and includes a built-in VPN and digital PKT wallet.

The PkteerOS also has no license fee and can be securely paired to a computer or mobile device.

“The Mini turns an internet expense into a revenue stream,” said co-founder and CEO Jesse Berger.

“It’s now possible for residents and business owners to safely share online access with neighbours, tenants or customers.”

The Mini earns revenue from PKT mining and WiFi sharing. PKT mining generates income when the device is connected to the internet. When within range, ‘PKT Free Internet’ will appear as an open network and offers free basic internet service. Providers get paid when users choose to pay a weekly fee for streaming fast service.

“While there is so much bandwidth being wasted everyday,” added co-founder Caleb James DeLisle.

“WiFi sharing repurposes that bandwidth to provide internet access as a public utility. This helps make the internet accessible for everyone.”

Unlike closed mesh systems, the Mini uses open mesh, VPN and captive portal that doesn’t require a password.

Each Mini delivers coverage up to 1,000 sq ft, with the a further 1,000 feet made possible with the extender.