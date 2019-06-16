Sunday 16 June 2019 10:45 pm
Vodafone taps up Onecom for partner deal
Onecom has today announced a deal with Vodafone UK – the telecoms giant’s largest ever signed partnership – which will allow the two to reach combined business of £600m over the next five years. Following a £30m funding deal with HSBC last month, Onecom said its deal with Vodafone aims to deliver more than £100m in revenue annually, stemming from mobile, fixed line, broadband and IT services. Read more: 5G subscriptions to hit 1.2bn by 2024 Onecom, which provides unified communications solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, said the move also commits the firm to triple growth in fixed line services.
Rollout of Vodafone’s 5G services are set to begin on 3 July, following an earlier launch by EE. Rivals Three and O2 have said they will follow with 5G launches of their own later this year.
Research undertaken by Onecom revealed 64 per cent of small businesses could upgrade to 5G connectivity within six months of it becoming available to them.
Read more: Three becomes latest operator to set 5G launch date
Onecom boss Ben Dowd said: “This unprecedented partnership deal is further evidence of Onecom’s robust performance and ambition for growth. This success is built on partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands; and the commitment to providing communications solutions that have a huge impact on how our customers do business at a local, regional and national level.
“In renewing this partnership, Vodafone has recognised Onecom’s significant contribution to growing mobile revenues and driving further growth in fixed line and [internet of things] as well as our award-winning customer service.
“We are now well placed to deliver on our mission of offering UK SMEs best-in-class converged mobile, data and IT solutions that are tailored to their needs.”
