Vodafone brand Voxi launches AI chatbot with Accenture in innovation drive

Vodafone’s Voxi brand has partnered with professional services firm Accenture to launch a generative AI chatbot, as it looks to improve customer experience and gain a competitive edge in the telecom industry.

Powered by ChatGPT, the chatbot will initially undergo a trial phase with a small number of customers, allowing more human-like interactions and handling more complex inquiries before being rolled out to all users.

Voxi, a mobile network under Vodafone, offers customers unlimited use of selected social, music, and video apps without impacting their general data allowance. The launch of the chatbot aligns with Voxi’s broader strategy to integrate AI technology across its operations.

Scott Currie, head of Voxi, said: “We’re delighted to be the first UK telco to give our customers the chance to try this exciting new technology in an easy-to-use chatbot.

“By leveraging the power of Generative AI, we are taking a significant step forward in enhancing customer support, reinforcing VOXI’s commitment to innovation, and delivering on our ambition to offer the best customer experience in the market.”

Earlier this year, Vodafone signed a 10-year deal with Microsoft aiming to revolutionise customer experience using Microsoft’s OpenAI and Azure technologies. Employees will be able to use Microsoft Copilot.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will also invest in Vodafone’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, which is slated to become a standalone business by April.

Mark Farbrace, Accenture’s UK generative AI lead, added: “VOXI is harnessing generative AI to fundamentally reinvent their business. The customer experience is only the start of how the technology can be adopted at scale across the organisation.”

Research conducted by Accenture indicates that 98 per cent of UK executives view generative AI as transformative for their companies and industries, with 81 per cent planning to increase spending on data and AI in 2024 specifically.