Victims of infected blood scandal to be given £400m by October

The government will pay out £400m by October to thousands of people impacted by the so-called ‘infected blood scandal’

Up to 4,000 people will receive payments of £100,000 after contracting HIV and hepatitis C as a result of being given products imported from the US.

Many were given infected blood as children in the form of blood transfusions, before contracting diseases, including AIDS.

The UK government announced this morning, it intends to make the payments to both hose infected, and their bereaved families.

It said they were interim compensation payments, in wake of recommendations set out in an inquiry by Sir Brian Langstaff, and a detailed report by Sir Robert Francis QC.

At least 2,400 people died after contracting HIV or hepatitis C in the 70s and 70s.

“While nothing can make up for the pain and suffering endured by those affected by this tragic injustice, we are taking action to do right by victims and those who have tragically lost their partners by making sure they receive these interim payments as quickly as possible”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“We will continue to stand by all those impacted by this horrific tragedy, and I want to personally pay tribute to all those who have so determinedly fought for justice.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse said after making the announcements about the payments, “those affected by the infected blood scandal have suffered terribly over many years and that heart-breaking and unimaginable pain has been compounded by the financial uncertainty many have faced.”

“These interim payments will start the process of securing that certainty. My priority is to get the money to those people as quickly as possible.”

“Of course, no amount of money will compensate for the turmoil victims and their loved ones have faced, but I hope these payments help to show that we are on their side and will do everything in our power to support them.”

Steve Barclay, the Health and Social Care Secretary, added that the “scandal should never have happened” but the government was “taking an important step in righting this historic wrong”.