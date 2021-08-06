Vaccine race: Chile leads, Spain overtakes UK and one-third of world gets first dose

Just under a third of the world’s population has received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far in the global immunisation drive, forming part of some 4.3bn jabs distributed, the latest data reveals.

Around 15.2 per cent of the world has been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, but only 1.1 per cent of people in low-income countries have secured their first jab.

The UK’s vaccine rollout is the fourth most successful in the world in terms of having a fully vaccinated population, the data shows, while Chile leads, just ahead of Canada and Spain.

As of this week, the UK has fully vaccinated 57.2 per cent of people, with an additional 11.8 per cent having received their first dose.

Leading the immunisation train is Chile, with 64.5 per cent of its population having had both doses, and another 7.9 per cent having had one.

While Canada has 60.9 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, followed by 59.9 per cent in Spain.

With 62.3 per cent of its population fully vaccinated is Israel, with a further 4.7 per cent being partially vaccinated with one jab.

Europe and the Americas

European countries like Italy, France and Germany come in behind, ahead of the US, with 54.2 per cent, 49 per cent and 53.1 per cent of their populations fully vaccinated, respectively.

Of leading European states, Russia lags behind with 18.3 per cent of its population having received both doses and 7.5 per cent receiving just one.

Nearly at the halfway mark, the US has fully vaccinated 49.5 per cent of its population, with 8.3 per cent having one dose.

This year’s Olympics host, Japan, has fully vaccinated 32.8 per cent of its population, while a little over 13 per cent are partially immunised from one jab.

Argentina has 17.5 per cent fully vaccinated, but a further 39.5 per cent are partially protected against the virus.

South Africa has vaccinated 5.6 per cent of its population fully, while another 5.4 per cent have had one jab.

The lowest immunisation rates have been recorded in Nigeria, Mozambique and Sudan, the data has found, where those receiving a first or second jab remains under 1.5 per cent of their total populations.