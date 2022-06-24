US Supreme Court overturns Roe vs Wade: Almost 40m women could lose right to abortion

A leaked opinion from the US Supreme Court showed judges were prepared to strike down the Roe v Wade ruling on abortion. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The US Supreme Court has overturned the 50-year-old Roe Vs Wade ruling which gives women the right to an abortion.

America’s top body took away the right of millions of women to terminate a pregnancy in one fail swoop, after a document suggested it was going to do so a few weeks ago.

The ruling means individual states are now able to decide if they want to ban the procedure, with half of its states expected to introduce restrictions. 13 have already passed a law to trigger the banning of abortion, following the decision.

Abortion access is expected to be cut off to 36m women of reproductive age according to research from Planned Parenthood, as reported by the BBC.

The Prime Minister said in a press conference today the move is “a big step backwards”.

“I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view and that’s why the UK has the law that it does and we recently took steps to make sure those laws were enforced throughout the whole of the UK.”