US President Donald Trump pictured with confirmed coronavirus patient

US President Donald Trump last week met a Brazilian official who has now tested positive for coronavirus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro’s communications adviser has tested positive for coronavirus, days after accompanying him on a trip to the US where they met Trump.

A picture from last Saturday shows Fabio Wajngarten posing next to Trump at the US President’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Wajngarten’s wife Sophie told a Whatsapp group of parents at the school their children that her husband had tested positive for coronavirus, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

“My husband returned from the trip to Miami yesterday and did the covid exam which was positive,” she wrote.

She said he is “taking all care at home and since his return he has been isolated in a room, following all the quarantine protocol.”

Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported today.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro said the crisis around the spread of coronavirus was overstated.

“During the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not all the mainstream media makes it out to be,” he said.

Trump met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar today in Washington D.C.