US commits $300m more to Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as Moscow accusing Washington of ‘pouring oil on the flames’

The United States has committed an extra $300m in military assistance to Ukraine, as the Kremlin warns it was “pouring oil on the flames” of the war.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stepped onto the tarmac in Kyiv this week as he met president Vlodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital.

During the visit, accompanied by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, he said the US would continue to supply lethal aid to the embattled Ukraine forces as Russia refocused its war on the eastern Donbas region.

The aid package consisted of $322 million (£252m) in financing, taking the total amount given to Kyiv by Washington $3.7 billion (£2.9bn).

KYIV, UKRAINE – APRIL 24: In this handout photo from the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting that also included U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on April 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The meeting represented the first visit to Kyiv by senior U.S. government officials since the start of the war. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)

It was also reported that President Joe Biden would likely announce a new ambassador to Kyiv, as the US looks to follow the UK in reopening its embassy.

In the wake of the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Moscow’s envoy to the United States spoke on Russian state TV saying: “What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames… I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses.”