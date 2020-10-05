Ursula von der Leyen in self-isolation

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that she had attended a meeting with a person who had contracted the virus last Tuesday, and will self-isolate until tomorrow.

“I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for Covid-19”, she wrote.

“In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today.”

More to follow.