Urgent calls for a ‘lessons learned’ review into impact of pandemic handling on high streets

Clothing retailers reported strong sales as Brits looked to stock up on outfits for weddings and the office. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The government is facing calls to conduct an “immediate lessons learned” review into how high streets were affected by the handling of the pandemic.

An online sales tax should also be introduced and go towards a reduction in business rates for the retailer, the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee agreed.

In a report published today, the committee echoed high street firms’ pleas for a long-term reform of business rates. A new system should reduce the need for a complicated system of reliefs and should not cut income for local authorities, MPs concluded.

High streets were hammered hard during the pandemic as stores were forced to close and online shopping was accelerated to record levels.

Pubs and shops have also been subject to different coronavirus rules over the past two years.

Requiring towns to vye for town regeneration funding schemes may result in the areas that need cash the most missing out on it, the report suggested.

The present funding approach “may hamper rather than facilitate” government aims to “build back better high streets.”

Ministers were urged to combine fewer grants of larger sums of money and formulate long-term funding settlements for local government.

Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC committee, said: “To help build the resilient, thriving high streets of the future, it’s vital that government facilitates a long-term, holistic approach both to the planning and to the regeneration funding of our town centres.”

A government spokesperson said: “Our multi billion-pound investment programme will transform towns and high streets into vibrant places as part of our efforts to level up all parts of the country.

“The £830m Future High Streets Fund is helping 72 places across England to build back better, and the £3.6bn Towns Fund will upgrade high streets and local transport.”