Union rejects Rolls Royce’s £2k one-off ‘cost of living’ payment to workers

A union representing Rolls Royce workers has snubbed the offer of a £2,000 one-off payment from the firm to help ease the cost of living crunch on staff.

Unite said the offer, which impacted around 14,000 staff, “falls far short of the real cost of living challenges which our members are experiencing.”

While a Rolls Royce spokesperson previously told City A.M. that the pay deal “gave shop floor staff the highest annual pay rise for at least a decade”, representing around a nine per cent increase, Unite’s regional secretary Paresh Patel said the union was still in negotiating the offer.

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson told City A.M.: “This is a good deal for our colleagues that is fair and competitive, with an immediate cash lump sum to help them through the current exceptional economic climate. We will continue to talk to our people.”

As reported by City A.M. last month, Rolls-Royce’s trading in the first four months of the year remained in line with expectations following the aviation sector’s gradual recovery and investments into defence.