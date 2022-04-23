Union calls Jacob Rees-Mogg’s notes to civil servants ‘insulting’

The union FDA lambasted cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg for leaving “insulting” notes to civil servants.

“These notes from JRM are not only condescending, crass and insulting, they completely undermine the leadership of the service,” said FDA’s general secretary Dave Penman.

“Day after day we have good people telling us they will go because they know this is not about effective working practices,” he said.

“They know it’s a culture war that some ministers think plays well with their base.”

Printed on government paper with Rees-Mogg’s title, the notes read “Sorry you were out when I visited, I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon,” in a clear jab against civil servants working from home.

A source close to the minister confirmed to the BBC the note was real, as it was “very important for the taxpayer and British public that government is working properly and the estate is well used”.

The note follows the announcement from earlier this week that civil servants should return to the office to ensure government buildings are fully used.