UN condemns Taliban violence during protests in Afghanistan

The UN has urged the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards protesters and journalists in Afghanistan.

The body condemned the group for an “increasingly violent response” to protests against the new regime.

It said four people had been killed by the Taliban during recent demonstrations for women’s rights and greater liberties.

Taliban militants have used batons, whips and live ammunition against people protesting, according to the UN.

“We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

The group have banned unauthorised gatherings and ordered a shutdown of mobile internet access in Kabul.