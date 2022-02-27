Ukrainian vice prime minister pleads with Big Tech to shift the tides on Russia war

Ukraine’s vice prime minister has pleaded with Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Visa, Mastercard and Starlink, to help the country fight against Russia’s invasion.

“Mark Zuckerberg, while you create Metaverse – Russia ruins real life in Ukraine! We ask you to ban access to @facebookapp and @instagram from Russia,” vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Twitter today.

The Ukrainian official also issued an appeal to Visa and Mastercard to block payment services both within the Russian Federation and abroad.

“I am sure that you will not only listen but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and the whole Democratic world from the witnessed bloody authoritarian aggression,” Fedorov wrote in a letter to the payments giants.

“I ask you not to turn a blind eye to the terrible inhuman tragedies that are taking place in Ukraine today.”

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

It follows calls to Starlink on Saturday, Elon Musk’s satellite-internet company, to help provide Ukraine with undisrupted connection on during the invasion, after connectivity in the country dropped around 20 per cent on Friday.

Musk confirmed on Twitter last night that several Starlink satellites were up and running above the country, with more soon to follow.