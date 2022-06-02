Ukraine mulls extra import duty as it hikes interest rate to seven-year high

A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s central bank is considering bringing in an extra import duty on non-critical imports, having hiked its main interest rate to a seven-year high.

The country has increased interested rates from a previously frozen 10 per cent to 25 per cent today, in the first tightening of policy from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Speaking in a press briefing earlier today on the possibility of hauling in an extra import levy, NBU deputy governor Yuriy Heletiy said: “We should first reinstate the taxation of imports, and we hope the parliament will implement this initiative, and also impose an extra import duty on non-critical import categories.”

The move would boost budget revenues, help support local producers and relieve pressure on the currency market during the conflict, local media reported.

NBU deputy governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk added that the import system helped cut the demand for foreign currency in certain sectors, in the first months following Russia’s invasion on February 24.

“But when the economy started recovering, this mechanism began to slow down its recovery,” Nikolaichuk said. “This is precisely what prompted the Economy Ministry to add numerous positions to the list of critical imports.”

Russia’s invasion has decimated the country’s finances, with analysts forecasting an at least 30 per cent contraction by the end of this year.

The war has reportedly forced around 40 per cent of businesses to close, as well as blocked key shipping routes and destroyed infrastructure, homes and whole towns.