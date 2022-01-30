UK windfarms generate record amount of electricity from Storm Malik

Windfarms across the country providing a record amount of renewable electricity over the weekend as Storm Malik hammered parts of Scotland and northern England.

On Saturday, wind turbines generated over 50 per cent of the national energy mix, providing 19.5GW of power, according to data from the National Grid.

The deadly storm caused widespread disruption over the weekend, leaving thousands without electricity and killing two people.

National Grid’s electricity system operator said that while it recognised the new milestone as the UK aims for a net zero future, it was “also thinking of those affected by Storm Malik.”

Today saw the most wind ever on GB's electricity system with a provisional record of 19.5GW of wind power.⚡Although we recognise this milestone on the way to a #zerocarbon future, we're also thinking of those affected by Storm Malik.

Wind speeds of up to 100 miles an hour were recorded in Scotland at the weekend, boosting wind power generation to a provisional all-time high.

Wind power has rebounded following weeks of underperformance amid unseasonal winter weather, leading to an increased use of gas, despite soaring wholesale costs amid a global supply shortfall.