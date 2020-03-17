UK unemployment rises ahead of coronavirus hit

UK unemployment rose in the three months to January, although Britain continued to add jobs, suggesting the labour market tightened before coronavirus began to spread through the country.



Unemployment rose to 3.8 per cent, up two percentage points from the previous quarter. Yet the employment rate also rose, hitting 76.5 per cent, a joint record high, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.



“Today’s figures show continuing record employment but also a slight rise in unemployment on the year,” ONS statistician David Freeman said. “This is because we also see a record low rate for people neither working nor looking for work.”



The UK economy slowed in January, registering zero growth even before coronavirus took hold.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday recommended Britons avoid “unnecessary social contact” and avoid pubs, restaurants and theatres. Such advice could contain the virus but is likely to decimate the economy.



