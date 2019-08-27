UK strikes autumn 2019: All the dates for Tube, rail and British Airways strikes

This summer has felt like the season of non-stop, stop-start UK strikes action, but unfortunately, it isn’t over, with British Airways strikes and more planned for September.

Industrial action across airlines, rail and the Tube are set to continue into the autumn.

City A.M. gives you the low-down on how you might be affected during September.

UK strikes: Airlines

British Airways strikes

British Airways has had an almighty battle with its pilots who are members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa).

Lat month the airline lost a bid to prevent its pilots from striking. Balpa has since announced that it will strike on the 9, 10 and 27 September.

Ninety-three per cent voted in favour of taking the three days of industrial action, which Balpa estimates will cost the airline in the region of £120m.

BA hit back at what it described as a “reckless course of action” and said it was in the process of making changes to its schedule.

“It is likely that many of our customers will not be able to travel and we will be offering refunds and re-bookings for passengers booked on cancelled flights,” it said.

Flights on BA CityFlyer from London City Airport, SUN-AIR and Comair will not be affected by the British Airways strikes.

BA said it would contact those affected by email with information on how they can get a refund or rebook their flights. It will be in touch with those affected by the late September action in the next few weeks, it said.

Affected customers can contact the airline by calling 0800 727 800 if they booked flights directly or use the British Airways portal online.

BA has advised those who booked with travel agents to contact their agent rather than BA itself.

Those with September flights that have been cancelled can request a full refund or re-book a flight within the next 355 days.

Ryanair

Ryanair pilots who are also members of Balpa are planning a walkout on 2 to 4 September in a row over pay and working conditions.

Ryanair also lost a court bid to prevent its pilots from striking, and last week its Balpa pilots launched a 48-hour strike. The walkout resulted in little disruption for Ryanair, thanks to the “volunteerism of the vast majority of our UK-based pilots”.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has suffered numerous disruptive strikes in recent years

As well as the UK industrial action, Ryanair is also battling 10 days of strikes by its cabin crew in Spain. They will walk out on 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 of September.

UK strikes: Rail

South Western Railway (SWR) is to be hit by four days of strike action from this Friday in the ongoing row over guard safety, the RMT rail union announced this morning.

Guards and drivers who are members of the union have been told not to go to work from 12.01am on Friday 30 August to 11.59pm on Monday 2 September.

There will be a reduced service on the Friday, Saturday and Monday, while the train firm is still working out its plans for the Sunday. On some routes there will be no trains and no bus replacement services available.

UK strikes: Tube

Thousands of Londoners face Tube chaos at the beginning of next month after the RMT rail union announced strike action on two of the busiest Underground lines – the Central and Victoria lines.

London Underground and Night Tube operators, as well as instructors at several depots, have been told not to book on for shifts from 8pm on Tuesday 3 September to 8pm on Wednesday 4 September, due to a breakdown in industrial relations.

The Tube operators were originally scheduled to strike in late August.

Transport for London says it “remains available for talks at any time”.

