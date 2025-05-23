UK retail sales boost as Brits enjoy warm weather

April’s retail sales growth surpassed expectations, with analysts having predicted a 0.4 per cent rise for the month. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Sales rose for UK retailers last month as warmer weather helped drive stronger demand for food and drink, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said overall retail sales volumes rose by 1.2 per cent in April.

This compared with a 0.1 per cent rise in March, which was revised down from a previous estimate of 0.4 per cent for the month.

“The sunniest April on record brought with it a boost to retail sales,” Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said.

“While the stronger performance was partially a result of Easter falling in April this year, the sunshine prompted strong consumer spending across the board,” she added.

Green shoots

Earlier in May, figures from the British Retail Consortium also indicated strong retail growth in April.

According to the figures, food sales rose 8.2 per cent after falling 1.6 per cent last April, while non-food sales were up 6.1 per cent – compared to a drop of six per cent last year.

ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Sunny skies and warm temperatures helped boost retail sales in April with strong trading across most sectors.

“After a poor couple of months, food sales bounced back with supermarkets reporting robust sales, while it was also a positive month for butchers and bakers, alcohol and tobacco stores.

“Conversely, after a good March, clothing sales fell this month, although it was a brighter picture for department stores and household good shops whose sales grew.

“Looking more broadly, the three-monthly growth was the largest in nearly four years.”