UK reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since June

The UK this evening reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in over a month amid rising concerns over a potential second wave of the virus.

There were 846 new confirmed infections recorded today, the largest amount since 28 June.

Over the last month, the government has slowly eased a number of restrictions, with people now permitted to use public transport, use a wide variety of leisure facilities, and meet in larger groups.

It has however already reimposed quarantine restrictions on incoming travellers from Spain after a surge in cases there.

The Mediterranean country today recorded its second consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases, with 1,229 in total.

Over the last seven days, a total of 13,319 cases have been diagnosed, Spain’s health ministry said.

There has also been a surge in cases in France, which has recorded more than 1,400 new infections for the past two days.

Earlier, health secretary Matt Hancock name-checked France when discussing the surge in cases across Europe.

He said that the UK should be prepared for further restrictions to be implemented, saying that the figures from Europe had justified the government’s swift action on Spain.

“The number of cases have gone up sharply in some countries in Europe … France now has more cases than we do, per day, and in Spain we saw the numbers shoot up which is why we had to take the rapid action that we did,” Hancock told Talk Radio.

Earlier the BBC reported that the government was set to announce quarantine restrictions on all travellers from Luxembourg, but no statement has yet been forthcoming.

Croatia and Belgium are also reportedly under consideration for similar restrictions. In all, 11 countries across Europe have seen an uptick in cases.