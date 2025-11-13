UK must stop treating wealth as an offence

Wealth creators are not a target, but the UK’s greatest economic fuel. The government won’t get anywhere before it recognises it, writes Stuart Cash

We stand at a crossroads. We can view wealth as a target, or we can recognise it as a great national resource. It is the fuel for the ambitions that build companies, create jobs and fund the public services we all rely on. Those who create this wealth aren’t creating pots of cash to be raided – they are the architects of our prosperity. Diminishing them doesn’t lift others up; it dims the lights for everyone. The path to a sustainable future for Britain isn’t paved with penalties, but with partnership.

This choice has never been more urgent. In her most recent speech, Chancellor Rachel Reeves refused to rule out tax rises, stating she must “deal with the world as I find it”. While economic stability is paramount, the government’s next move must be carefully calibrated. If the response is to further increase the tax burden on those already shouldering the load, we risk stifling the very growth we need.

The engine room of the Treasury

The contribution of high earners is often discussed in abstract terms, but the figures are stark. The top 10 per cent of income earners contribute 60.3 per cent of all income tax paid in the UK. This sums to a contribution of 16.2 per cent of the entire tax receipts received by HMRC – some £184.5bn out of £1,132bn.

This isn’t “trickle-down” economics; it is the hard reality of funding the NHS, our schoolsand our social security. When the Chancellor says “each of us must do our bit”, she is right. But the data shows that the top earners are already doing so. The question is whether the government will now partner with them to grow the pie for everyone, or simply demand a larger slice of a shrinking one.

Most alarmingly, we are now witnessing a new and dangerous trend. It is no longer the internationally mobile ultra-wealthy considering their options, but solid middle to higher earners -professionals, senior managers and successful business owners – who have always been staunch patriots. These individuals, the backbone of the tax base, never previously contemplated leaving. Now, with the ability to work remotely from anywhere while maintaining UK connections, they are asking a previously unthinkable question: why remain subject to an increasingly punitive tax regime when they can contribute their skills and pay their taxes elsewhere? This is not a hollow threat; it is a quiet conversation happening in homes across the country. We are nearing a tipping point where a gradual seepage of this talent could become a flood, with devastating consequences for the Exchequer and the country.

Partnership, not punishment

The government’s focus should be on nurturing the ecosystems where wealth and innovation flourish, rather than treating wealth as a static commodity to be mined. As advisers to the UK’s leading entrepreneurs, we at Y TREE see daily how responsibly stewarded wealth drives innovation, creates jobs and fuels philanthropy.

Punitive measures, such as fundamentally changing the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) model, would be a profound error. The LLP model builds leaders who think like owners – invested, entrepreneurial and focused on long-term success. The rewards reflect the real risks partners take, which differ fundamentally from those of employees. Changing this framework would punish risk-takers, weaken our ownership culture and dampen the long-term thinking our economy desperately needs.

Pulling the right levers for growth

If the goal is growth, there are better levers to pull. The government’s own focus on “renewing Britain” through investment in nuclear power, infrastructure and our defence industrial base is a powerful start. We should extend this logic of long-term investment to our wealth creators.

Furthermore, we should be championing and expanding proven tax-advantaged schemes like the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs), which are designed to channel capital into the early-stage companies that drive future growth.

We need a mature national conversation about wealth. It is not the enemy; it is the fuel that powers ambition, enterprise and public spending. The government has a choice: it can follow the path of short-term revenue raising through higher taxes, or it can choose the path of partnership – working with wealth creators to build a more resilient, innovative and prosperous economy where success is shared and sustained for generations. The architects of Britain’s prosperity are ready to build. It’s time to let them.

Stuart Cash is CEO of Y TREE