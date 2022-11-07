UK minister travels to Taiwan in move that may inflame China tensions

The UK does not recognise Taiwan’s government and all diplomatic relations between the two countries are done on an unofficial basis.

A UK minister will hold trade talks in Taiwan today in a move that may inflame fresh tensions with Beijing.

Trade minister Greg Hands will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during the two-day trip to Taipei as the UK tries to close a post-Brexit deal with the island nation.

Beijing still considers Taiwan to be a part of mainland China.

A spokesperson for China’s ambassador to the UK warned in June that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China” as trade talks advanced further.

“I first visited Taiwan 31 years ago in 1991 and it’s been fantastic to see the growth of this dynamic, vibrant economy. I’m thrilled to be the first Trade Minister here post-pandemic and to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of trade talks,” Hands said.

“Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come.”

China’s embassy in London was contacted for comment.

China launched a series of military exercises around the Taiwanese border this year in retaliation to senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s visit, igniting fresh fears of a serious conflict.

Sophia Gaston, foreign policy expert at the Policy Exchange think tank, said Hands’ visit “won’t bear the same symbolic significance or draw as much heat” as it is being conducted through the lens of trade.

“The decision to send a minister to Taipei is significant in that it demonstrates that we place importance on the Taiwan relationship and see grounds for deepening and expanding long-term cooperation,” she said.

It comes after Alicia Kearns, new chair of Westminster’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said she would lead a delegation to Taiwan.