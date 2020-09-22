UK manufacturing orders stall for first time since April

The UK’s manufacturing firms saw orders stagnate in September for the first time since April as companies faced “headwinds from a resurgence of the virus”, a new survey has shown.

However, manufacturing output volumes fell at a slower pace than in August, the latest CBI industrial trends survey said.

Anna Leach, CBI deputy chief economist, said: “While it’s good to see that output volumes once again fell at a slower pace this month compared to August, it is disappointing to see the modest improvements in order books stall, with demand at a still weak level.

“As manufacturing firms continue to battle against headwinds from a resurgence of the virus, weak global demand and uncertainty over our trading relationships, the government must step up its support.”

More to follow.