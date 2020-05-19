UK jobless claims soar 69 per cent to 2.1m in April

UK jobless claims under Universal Credit soared 69.1 per cent – or by 856,000 – to 2.1m in April, staggering statistics showed today to illustrate the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

And the UK unemployment number increased by 50,000 to 1.35m as lockdown started in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS estimated the UK unemployment rate at 3.9 per cent between January and March, slightly higher than the previous quarter.

Employment hit a record high of 76.6 per cent before lockdown began, the ONS data showed.

And UK jobless figures are expected to get a lot worse, according to economists, as the economy struggles to recover from coronavirus.

‘Tip of the iceberg’ for UK unemployment

“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” job site Indeed’s UK economist Jack Kennedy said. “Our real-time data shows there was only worse to come with overall vacancies on Indeed plunging minus 57 per cent on last year’s trend. Beauty, hospitality, travel and food preparation industries [were] hardest hit.

“The hope is that as restrictions are slowly eased and some sectors start to reopen, the jobs market will spring back to life. While that might seem a little sanguine, we have already started to see signs of jobseekers reacting to a potential thawing of conditions with spikes in searches for jobs in education and at garden centres.”

Unemployment rate could hit double digits

Meanwhile, Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, told the BBC: “We can reasonably expect unemployment to rise very quickly to something over 10 per cent – something we haven’t seen since the early 1990s.”

The increase of 856,000 jobless claims is the biggest since records began in 1971.

And economists warned the outlook for the UK economy suggests they may stay unemployed for some time.

“The 24.8 per cent year-over-year drop in three-month average measure of job vacancies in April – the steepest since October 2009 – suggests that very few unemployed people will be able to find a job quickly,” Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Charlotte Alldritt, director of the Centre for Progressive Policy, added that the early data gives “cause for concern”.

She called for chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the job retention scheme for the most badly hit industries.

“The government’s immediate focus must be to protect people and places hardest hit,” she said. “Nationally, the Job Retention Scheme will likely need to be extended beyond October for the worst affected sectors. Any kind of cliff edge would be catastrophic to jobs and livelihoods across the UK.”

Furlough knocks UK productivity

Meanwhile, the government’s furlough scheme meant UK productivity sank by 2.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 as millions of workers became temporarily unemployed.

Productivity – a measure of output per hour – slumped as the UK introduced the job retention scheme in late March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

The scheme sees the government pay 80 per cent of people’s salaries who would otherwise be made redundant in the coronavirus crisis.

As a result, the average weekly hours worked fell 2.5 per cent – but a rise in employment of 1.4 per cent in the first quarter meant the overall drop was 1.2 per cent.

But the 2.9 per cent slump in output per worker – a key measure of productivity – could prove even worse in April after being introduced at the end of March.

The ONS explained that an uptick in employment also masked the impact of the furlough scheme on UK productivity.

“We also need to be aware that these schemes only impacted at the very end of the period,” the ONS said. “Through the quarter there was actually a growth in the number of workers, driven by an increase (1.3 per cent) in the number of employees, along with growth (1.4%) in the number of people who were self-employed, compared with the same quarter a year ago.”

Overall the amount of paid work in the UK increased 0.4 per cent in March.

More to follow.