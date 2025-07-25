UK-India trade deal will be major boost for financial services

Rachel Reeves and Piyush Goyal, India’s commerce and industry secretary, after the UK and India signed a free trade agreement at Chequers | Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yesterday, as the UK-India Free Trade Agreement was signed, it marked a landmark moment for

Britain’s financial services sector.

Not only is this the government delivering a trade deal that was talked about for many years but

never happened – it is delivering a real strategic partnership with the world’s fastest-growing major

economy.

It’s an agreement that perfectly complements our ambitious Leeds Reforms – the widest ranging

reforms to financial regulation in over a decade to attract investment and create good jobs – and

reinforces my determination to make Britain the number one destination for financial services.

The numbers speak for themselves. This landmark agreement will add £4.8bn to our economy

annually and boost wages by £2.2bn every year in the long run, putting more money in

working people’s pockets in every corner of the UK.

Nearly £6 billion in new investment and exports will create over 2,200 British jobs across the

country, from aerospace engineers in Filton to fintech specialists thriving in our growing financial

services clusters – from Glasgow to Leeds, Cardiff to Norwich.

‘Diplomacy delivers results’

They’re the good jobs paying decent wages our Industrial Strategy is designed to create.

For the City, we’ve secured unprecedented access to India’s rapidly expanding financial markets.

India’s insurance sector alone presents extraordinary opportunities. We’ve opened up these

markets by creating a level playing field that positions British insurers, asset managers, and

fintech innovators at the front of the queue.

India has never before granted market access on this scale. These new opportunities come as our

Leeds Reforms tear down barriers to investment and double our growth rate in financial services

net exports over the next decade.

India is currently the world’s fifth-largest economy but is projected to become the third-largest

within three years. Our financial services sector, already globally renowned and now being

turbocharged by the most comprehensive regulatory reforms in over a decade, has preferential

access to serve this economic powerhouse whilst benefiting from streamlined domestic

operations.

This agreement positions Britain exactly where we need to be: at the heart of the global economy,

with a reformed financial system that works for businesses and savers alike.

This government’s approach has delivered for Britain in ways that hasn’t been done before. We’ve

shown that agile diplomacy delivers results.

That’s exactly what our Plan for Change is – a continued roadmap to stability, investment and

reform that raises living standards and deliver sustained growth across every corner of our United

Kingdom.

Rachel Reeves is Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for Leeds West and Pudsey.