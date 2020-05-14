Some of the UK’s biggest housebuilders have revealed plans to return to work after the government removed lockdown restrictions on the property market.

FTSE 100 housebuilder Persimmon said this morning that its sales offices in England will reopen from tomorrow with social distancing measures in place.

It comes after the government removed restrictions to allow potential buyers to visit estate agents, view homes and move house without breaking lockdown rules.

The government also said this week that people who cannot work from home should return to work.

Persimmon said it began a phased return to work on its construction sites last month, and 65 per cent of production capacity has been restored.

Redrow, one of the biggest UK housebuilders, announced last night that it will open sales offices and show homes from Monday.

Redrow executive chairman John Tutte said: “This will allow existing customers already midway through the process to recommence their property transaction and for new customers to make appointments to view and reserve a new home.”

MJ Gleeson said this morning that up to half of its construction sites will reopen by the end of this week, and all sites will be up and running by the end of June.

Regional hub sales offices will start to open this week, with 19 offices set to reopen within two weeks for appointments only.

The housebuilder said it was aiming that all furloughed staff will return to work by the end of July.

Chief executive James Thomson said: “It will be some time before we can accurately assess demand but we are encouraged by the level of interest from prospective buyers in just the last few days.”

Meanwhile, Cairn Homes plans to restart construction work from Monday, and is preparing to accept sales appointments from 8 June.