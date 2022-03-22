UK home to second most hedge funds, as US dominates rise of crypto strategies

London

Britain is home to the second largest hedge fund market in the world, with more than 500 set up in the capital since 2019.

The US leads the way with 67 per cent of the global share, with New York boasting almost 7,000.

Data compiled for SigTech also shows London has 2,230, with nearly a quarter having been created in the last three years, constituting just over nine per cent of the global increase.

For the first time, crypto hedge funds entered the top ten for hedge fund strategies, with with a record 171 launched in 2021, taking the total to 774 globally. Like with market share and growth, the US leads the way on crypto too, with 80 per cent of these funds held there.

VP for Investor Solutions at SigTech, Daniel Leveau said: “ Hedge fund growth shows no signs of abating, fuelled by the ever-increasing investment opportunities in the market, and the growth of new data and tools available to these funds.”