UK grants 760 visas to fleeing Ukrainians with 22,000 applications ‘on their way through’

Refugees on their way to the Polish border earlier this morning (PA)

Some 760 visas have been granted for Ukrainians to come to the UK, Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said this morning.

The Transport Secretary defended the UK’s record on providing an escape route for Ukrainians and insisted that the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky did not want his countrymen travelling too far from their homeland.

Shapps told Sky News that 760 visas had been granted, with 22,000 applications “on their way through”.

He said: “No country has given more humanitarian aid to Ukraine than the UK, in the world. We have given £400 million, in addition the British people have been incredibly generous as well.

“Geographically we are, of course, spaced further to the West and President Zelensky and the Ukrainian government have told me that they do not want people to move far away, if at all possible, from the country because they want people to be able to come back.

“We are really leaning into this, at the same time respecting Ukraine’s wishes, the government’s wishes, not to pull people a long way away from Ukraine.”