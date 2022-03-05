UK Foreign Office advises Brits to leave Russia

The UK Foreign Office has advised all British nationals in Russia to consider leaving the country, if their presence there is not essential.

In advice updated today, the Foreign Office said people should exit the country by the remaining commercial routes.

It comes amid reports that martial law is soon to be imposed in Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine a little over a week ago.

“If you are in Russia, you should be aware that it may not be possible to fly directly to the UK, or via EU countries, and should amend any travel plans accordingly,” the Foreign Office added.

The government had already cautioned Brits not to travel to Russia “due to the lack of available flight options to return to the UK and the increased volatility in the Russian economy”, but has since stepped up its advice.

I've left Russia amid reports martial law could be declared & borders closed. Tickets mostly sold out. Packed flight. Other passengers said they were afraid to be trapped in Russia, arrested or conscripted to fight a war they don't support. Don't know if they'll be able to return — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 3, 2022

The Foreign Office also noted “the increased volatility in the Russian economy” as one of the reasons Britons should not go to the country.

