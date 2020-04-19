UK coronavirus death toll passes 16,000

The UK’s coronavirus death toll passed 16,000 today as another 596 people in hospital died from the virus.

More than 120,000 have also tested positive for the virus out of a total of 482,063 tests.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced the new figures today as he paid tribute to people working in the education sector.

“I would also like to say how enormously grateful we are for those working in our schools, colleges, universities and children’s services,” he said.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the vital role they’re providing in our communities.”