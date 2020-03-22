UK coronavirus: Death toll jumps to 281

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to 281 as the number of confirmed cases also jumped.



The latest figures from the government showed that a further 47 people had died from the virus.



As of 9am this morning, 78,340 people had been tested in the UK, and 5,683 had been confirmed positive.



Earlier today it was reported that an additional 11 people had died after contracting coronavirus in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.



The prime minister on Friday ordered all pubs, bars, restaurants and clubs to close in a bid to slow the spread of the virus in the UK. The public have been advised to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary socialising and travel.



Today Boris Johnson told 1.5m of the most vulnerable people in the UK to stay inside for a period of 12 weeks to protect them from coronavirus.



Coronavirus cases have soared to more than 305,000 globally and 13,028, or four per cent, of those infected have died. Around 31 per cent have recovered from the illness.



Italy has overtaken China to become the country worst affected by the virus, with Spain also severely affected.

