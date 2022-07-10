UK consulting sector grows 18 per cent as firms deal with post-Covid fallout

The UK’s consulting sector grew by 18 per cent in 2021 and is forecast to experience further strong growth this year, the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) has said.



According to the group’s latest Annual Industry Report, many businesses kick-started new projects last year which had previously been delayed while others focused on digital transformation and achieving sustainability goals as they adapted to a new post-pandemic economy.



Consultancy work across all industries experienced growth, but the biggest increases were seen in the infrastructure, manufacturing and energy sectors, which were up by 34 per cent, 29 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.



The heightened demand has also led to a rise in jobs, up by 14 per cent with 88,000 management consultants now employed across the sector.



Tamzen Isacsson, the MCA’s chief executive, said: “Clients across the world have turned to the UK’s leading professional sector for expert help during a period of considerable disruption and high demand for digital transformation.”