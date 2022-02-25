UK commercial vehicle manufacturing goes up in January as international demand increases

UK commercial vehicle output grew 22.2 per cent in January. (Photo: Getty Images)

Even though it was the worst January for UK automotive production since 2009, last month saw a 22.2 per cent increase in commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), in January the UK produced 6,860 vans, trucks, taxis and buses – an increase on 2021 levels but still 25.3 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

Growth was mainly driven by an increase in overseas demand, as production for exports went up 32.1 per cent. Around 57.5 per cent of all CVs produced was exported to the EU.

“The UK’s commercial vehicle sector has once again shown its resilience in the face of myriad challenges, most notably the global shortage of semiconductors,” said SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes.

“However, the challenges before the sector are immense; ongoing supply chain constraints, soaring energy costs, and highly ambitious zero emission targets require every measure be taken to secure the industry’s global competitiveness.

“The industry is investing in new technologies, but this investment must be matched with infrastructural investment and a long-term plan to enable it to deliver on our shared decarbonisation goals.”

The data comes on the same day the SMMT revealed that last month was the worst January for the UK automotive sector, as production went down 20.1 per cent to 68,790 units – 17,262 vehicles down on last year’s levels, City A.M. reported.

Domestic and overseas production slumped to 30.8 and 17.5 per cent, with Europe remaining the largest destination for UK cars, followed by China and the US.