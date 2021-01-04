UK begins rollout of Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The UK will today begin Covid-19 vaccinations using the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and the University of Oxford.

Britain last week became the first country in the world to authorise the use of the vaccine after it was given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The government has secured access to 100m doses of the treatment — enough to inoculate 50m people.

More than half a million doses are available today, with the remainder set to be delivered in the coming months.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the Oxford vaccine rollout was a “testament to British science”.

“This is a pivotal moment in our fight against this awful virus and I hope it provides renewed hope to everybody that the end of this pandemic is in sight.”

More than 730 vaccination sites have already been established in the UK. This will rise to more than 1,000 this week following further new openings.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is the second jab to be approved by UK authorities after the candidate designed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

More than a million people across the UK have already been vaccinated using Pfizer’s product.

However, the Astrazeneca jab can be stored at fridge temperature, making it easier to distribute across the country.

The vaccinations will initially be delivered at hospitals, before the majority of supplies are sent to GP-led services and care homes later this week.

An army of former doctors is being tapped to help administer the vaccinations. However, ministers have been urged to slash red tape slowing down the process after it emerged that retired doctors need to provide 21 different pieces of evidence to have their applications approved.

The vaccine will be rolled out to priority groups first. GPs and local vaccination services have been asked to ensure that all care home residents are vaccinated by the end of January.