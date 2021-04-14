UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the EU over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The EU launched legal action against Britain last month for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Brussels said the move breached the Brexit divorce deal agreed last year and gave London a month to respond to the legal action.

However, the British government has requested a one-month extension, Ireland’s RTE television broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Read more: UK and EU move closer to agreement on Brexit rules in Northern Ireland

“The request came in two letters from the UK’s chief Brexit minister David Frost,” RTE correspondent Tony Connelly said in a Twitter post.

The British government is due to host Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in London on Thursday, while its EU Negotiator David Frost travels to Brussels.

The talks are designed to ease differences over trade and Northern Ireland, the scene of more than a week of riots.

Read more: Northern Ireland: Special forces deployed in Belfast as riots continue