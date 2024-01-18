UEFA fight to keep Stade de France group claims out of English court

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body is fighting to keep group claims over ‘chaos’ at the 2022 Champions League Final out of an English High Court.

UEFA has filed an application to the High Court in Liverpool arguing that it would not be suitable for any court in England to hear these claims.

This comes after chaotic broke out at the Stade de France in Paris in May 2022 as it hosted the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Before the match, French police used tear gas and pepper spray; supporters were penned into a narrow walkway and forced to wait for hours outside the Stade de France; some reported being refused entry despite having valid tickets; and the chaos caused kick-off to be delayed by more than half an hour.

A report found that UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for the failure to safely funnel spectators into the stadium, which it said almost resulted in a “mass fatality catastrophe”.

Law firm Leigh Day launched a legal claim for compensation last February, as it has more than 1,100 claims against UEFA.

This week, UEFA is arguing that the court will have to decide on the lawfulness of actions or failings of the French State regarding matters, which occurred in France.

According to Leigh Day, the football body referenced the responsibilities and shortcomings of organisations such as the French Football Association, the French Ministry and the Prefecture de Police in its application.

Leigh Day is contesting the application as its lawyers argue that the High Court in Liverpool is the appropriate court to decide upon matters as the issue affected a large number of Liverpool FC fans.

In a joint statement, partners Clare Campbell and Jill Paterson at Leigh Day said: “To say that the events that chaos unfolded at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 would be an understatement. For UEFA to try and deflect away from the key role we believe it played in the organisational and safety failings is hugely disappointing.”

“Thousands of supporters were left injured and traumatised and, even now, 20 months on from that fateful day, many of those impacted continue to deal with the repercussions.”

Spokesperson for UEFA said: “We don’t have any comment to provide as the matter is subject to ongoing proceedings.”