UCL and micromobility operators join forces to develop e-scooter ‘universal sound’

UCL and micromobility operators are working to develop a universal sound for e-scooters. (Photo/TIER)

University College London (UCL) and micromobility operators TIER, Lime and Dott have joined forces to develop an e-scooter ‘universal sound’ to alert of their approach.

Endorsed by Transport for London (TfL), the project will begin next month, while trials will be conducted in the capital throughout the year.

The sound will be developed taking into consideration the needs of people with sight and hearing loss, as well as of those with neurodiverse conditions.

According to Professor Nick Tyler, director at UCL’s Person Environment Activity Research Laboratory (PEARL), by studying how the hearing apparatus has evolved, it is possible to create a distinct sound for e-scooter that will not contribute to London’s noise pollution.

“It is a huge scientific challenge, but one that will enable everyone to feel comfortable with this new form of micro-mobility that is quickly growing in popularity,” he said.

TIER’s UK and Ireland’s general manager Georgia Yexley commented that the sound will improve road safety not only in London but across the entire sector.

“We want to transform how people move around our cities, but our priority is ensuring e-scooters are safe and inclusive for all.” she added.